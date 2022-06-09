Ailing under-trial prisoner dies in Tripura hospital

Agartala: An under-trial prisoner who was suffering from liver ailments died during treatment in a government hospital here, a senior police official said on Wednesday.

Samir Tripura, a resident of Dhalai district’s Raishyabari area, was arrested last month for his alleged involvement in a drug smuggling case.

Remanding him to judicial custody, a court had directed the jail authorities to ensure that he gets proper treatment in the prison at Kamalpur in Dhalai district.

After his condition deteriorated, Tripura was first taken to Kamalpur hospital and then to Dhalai district hospital on June 5, the official said.

The accused person was later shifted to GB Hospital in state capital Agartala where he succumbed on Tuesday.

Although he was in judicial custody, the police will investigate the incident and take appropriate steps, Dhalai Superintendent of Police Ramesh Yadav told PTI over the phone.

The Tripura Human Rights Organisation described the death of the under-trial prisoner as shocking and worrisome.

“We want the prison department to investigate the incident thoroughly and take remedial measures. The victim’s family should get suitable compensation,” the rights body’s secretary Purushottam Roy Barman said.

