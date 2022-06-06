Kolkata: Flagging instances of environmental norm violations in West Bengal will now fetch handsome monetary rewards, with the state pollution control board Sunday announcing Rs 500 for reporting such cases through its mobile app.

The novel initiative is aimed at creating more awareness among the public about the environment, West Bengal Pollution Control Board member secretary Rajesh Kumar said.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

“For example, if you visit a restaurant and find certain environmental norms are flouted; you can inform us through the existing Paribesh app’ of WBPCB.”

“Your identity will be kept secret and if the information is found to be true, we will give Rs 500 as incentive for each update. A sum of up to Rs 1 crore can be won by a citizen for multiple information,” Kumar told PTI on the sidelines of a function to mark the World Environment Day at Science City here.

Kumar said WBPCB has set up around 150 monitoring units to check surface water, groundwater and river content.

“We have also installed over 120 noise monitoring units to curb sound pollution and an almost equal number of air monitoring stations across the state,” he said.

He also said the board is actively coordinating with 125 urban local bodies for solid waste management.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

WBPCB chairman Kalyan Rudra said that it has mobilised 2,000 children from schools and colleges, as they can be the true ambassadors for the campaign to save the planet.

“If every single child takes initiative for proper upkeep of at least one plant in the neighbourhood, if he or she sees to it that plastic waste is not randomly dumped in the locality, our mission will be served,” he said.

He also said global warming was leading to change in temperatures and rain patterns. “We are exceeding the bio-capacity of the earth. Of the nine planetary limits, we have crossed four, which has set alarm bells ringing.”

Due to rise in sea surface temperature, fishes are migrating from shallow water zones near the coastline to the deep seas, causing livelihood threat to fishermen in various coastal belts of the country, the eminent scientist said.

“We are consuming 60,000 metric tonnes of natural resources in the world annually, including coal and oil reserves. But, we are not harnessing alternative resources of energy in equal measure,” he told PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Earlier in the day, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee greeted people on the occasion of World Environment Day.

“Save the environment : environment gives green life. Green saves: save green, save life,” she said on Twitter.

Meanwhile, the Zoological Survey of India, Kolkata, in collaboration with The Indian Museum organised a one-day programme to sensitise people about the environment, officials said.

Also Read | Vlogger booked for abusing Mamata over KK’s last concert

Trending Stories









