Supergroup BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook on Tuesday, met with US President Joe Biden at the White House.
The group had received an official invitation for a discussion on “the need to come together in solidarity, Asian inclusion and representation, and addressing anti-Asian hate crimes and discrimination, which have become more prominent issues in recent years”.
President Joe Biden shared an official clip of his meeting with BTS via his Twitter account. The POTUS wrote, “It was great to meet with you, @bts_bighit. Thanks for all you’re doing to raise awareness around the rise in anti-Asian hate crimes and discrimination. I look forward to sharing more of our conversation soon.”
BTS also took to Twitter, sharing a photo with President Joe Biden. They wrote along with the photo, “Thanks for having us at the White House! It was a huge honor to discuss important issues with @POTUS today. We’re very grateful for #BTSARMY who made it all possible.”
All the members of the popular boy band, dressed in black suits, joined White House Press Secretary at the briefing room podium, and discussed Asian hate crimes and racism.
Outside the White House, fans gathered in large numbers, hoping to catch a glimpse of BTS members.
BTS leader RM said that it has been a ‘great honour’ to visit the White House to ‘discuss the important issues’ such as anti-Asian hate crimes. “It’s not wrong to be different. Equality begins when we open up and embrace all of our differences,” Suga added.
“We were devastated by the recent surge of hate crimes, including Asian-American hate crimes. To put a stop to this and support the cause, we’d like to take this opportunity to voice ourselves once again,” BTS singer Jimin said.
V mentioned that ‘everyone has their own history’. “We hope today is one step forward to respecting and understanding each and every one as a valuable person.” he added.
The group further talked about their experience with anti-Asian hate and said that they have “endured expletives without reason.” They also shared their past experiences and said that they had been mocked before for their appearance as well.
Jungkook feels surprised that music from South Korea is now reaching people around the world, breaking languages and cultural barriers.
BTS ARMY has taken over internet ever since, pictures and videos of them from their White House visit have surfaced. And they can’t keep calm!
Currently, BTS is gearing up for the upcoming release of their anthology album Proof. The new album will include their hit old and new songs. It will be released on June 10.
