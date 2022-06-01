Beijing: A 6.1-magnitude earthquake rattled the southwestern Chinese province of Sichuan on Wednesday, the China Earthquake Networks Centre (CENC) said.

No casualties have been reported so far.

The earthquake struck Lushan county of Ya’an City at 5:00 pm local time.

The epicentre, with a depth of 17 km, was monitored at 30.37 degrees north latitude and 102.94 degrees east longitude, the state-run Xinhua news agency reported, quoting CENC.

