Shillong: In a proud moment for Meghalaya, Ankur Das, a resident of Jail Road, Shillong, has bagged the 52nd All India Rank (AIR) after the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) declared the results on Monday.

A BTech (Graduate), Das cleared the UPSC examination in his fifth attempt. Das completed his education from St Edmund’s, Shillong, and later went on to complete his higher education from Army Public School, Shillong. Das then left for Delhi in 2013 to pursue his degree from Amity University, Noida.

See more Congratulations to Ankur Das of #Meghalaya for securing the 52nd rank in the #UPSC Civil Services Examination, 2021



Congratulations also to everyone who cleared the exam. I wish these young Indians the best as they set out in their administrative careers to serve the nation — Conrad Sangma (@SangmaConrad) May 30, 2022

Speaking with EastMojo, Das said it is definitely a feeling of happiness. “Feels surreal at the moment, it will take time to sink in,” said an elated Das.

He started preparing for the UPSC examination since 2017 and gave his first exams in 2018.

When asked how this time was different from his previous attempts, Das said he had put in more hard work so that played a big role. He also added that they did get some more time due to COVID-19, wherein the exams got delayed by few months.

“I did change the strategy this time. Consistency and hard work is the key,” Das told EastMojo.

The last time that Meghalaya was in the list of the UPSC was in 2014.

Spencer Mervyn Mylliem, son of Chief Secretary WMS Pariat, and Daniel Vincent Laitflang Stone, son of Dr. Cecilia Laitflang, cleared the All India Civil Services Examination, 2013 conducted by the UPSC. Laitflang and Mylliem then joined Indian Revenue Service (IRS).

“It feels good to be from the state and clear the exams and I hope to come back and serve the state,” mentioned Das.

When asked if this was a dream come true, Das said that it has been a childhood dream. “Seeing my father, who is now retired as Assistant Commisioner of Customs and GST, I feel it is a dream come true,” said Das.

Message to the young ones

“The biggest takeaway is to be consistent since this is a marathon. You have to put in a lot of hard work; hard work can’t be substituted. Consistent and hard work for a year or two is definitely needed,” said Das.

Das also expressed concern about the need for additional coaching centers in Meghalaya, especially ones that are connected to colleges. He said that if colleges can tie up with some good coaching centers, it will be very beneficial for the youths.

Several messages started pouring in for Ankur Das as soon as the news was out.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma took to Twitter to congratulate Das. “Congratulations to Ankur Das of #Meghalaya for securing the 52nd rank in the #UPSC Civil Services Examination, 2021.”

“Congratulations also to everyone who cleared the exam. I wish these young Indians the best as they set out in their administrative careers to serve the nation.”

Meanwhile, Das also urged EastMojo to issue a clarification that his Twitter handle is @ankurdas94 and that his name is currently being misused by others with the same name.

