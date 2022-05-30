Alipurduar (WB): A man was arrested and four country-made firearms were seized from his possession in West Bengal’s Alipurduar district on Monday, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, police nabbed the accused from an autorickshaw near Alipurduar town and seized the firearms from his possession, a police officer said.

As per the preliminary investigation, the accused, a resident of Samuktala in the district, had brought the guns from Bihar for sale across North Bengal, he said, adding further investigation is underway.

