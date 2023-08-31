Kalinga Literary Festival to begin in Kathmandu on September 1

Kathmandu: The second edition of the Kalinga Literary Festival (KLF) will kick off here in Nepal’s capital on Friday to celebrate the spirit of Lord Shiva and Gautama Buddha in the context of Nepal-India literary ties.
The literary extravaganza is being organised by the Odisha-based Kalinga Literary Festival (KLF) in association with Yashaswi Pragya Pratishthan from September 1 to 3 in Kathmandu. Nepal’s Foreign Minister, NP Saud, the chief guest, will inaugurate the three-day fest.
The second edition of KLF Kathmandu is designed to strengthen the civilisational, cultural, and spiritual dialogue as well as literary perspectives in the South Asian Region, according to Ranjan Rashmi, founder and Director of KLF.
The central theme of this year’s festival is “Shakti and Bhakti- the Civilisational Connection: Nepal as a Centre of Global Thought.”
The KLF Kathmandu will “celebrate the spirit of Lord Shiva and Gautama Buddha in the context of Nepal-India literary ties,” the festival’s official page said.
The KLF series – 2 will attract more than 300 authors, poets and literary personalities from Nepal, India, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.
Noted Indian economist Dr Bibek Debroy, renowned Nepali linguist Madhav Prasad Pokharel and Chancellor of Nepal Music and Drama Academy Nisha Sharma are among the distinguished guests participating in the event.
On the occasion, the Yashaswi Sahitya Sanman will be conferred upon noted writer and linguist of Nepal, Dr Madhav Prasad Pokhrel, Indian writer Prof. Awadhesh Pradhan, and actress-writer Divya Dutta.
Additionally, the Nepal Yashaswi Award will honour acclaimed Bollywood actress Manisha Koirala, according to the organisers.
The event will also feature a performance by the “Har Har Shambhu” song’s singer, Abhilipsa Panda, and a dance showcase by the renowned Odissi dancer, Padma Shri Aruna Mohanty.
It will focus on the glorious traditions of Nepal and India and showcase literature, music, dance, poetry and other art forms.
