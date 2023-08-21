Indian national arrested in Nepal for kidnapping two children in a sack

Kathmandu: A 22-year-old Indian national was arrested from the Bara district in southern Nepal on the charges of trafficking two Nepali children, including an infant, to India in a sack, police said on Monday.
Tabrez Alam, a resident of Bihar, was nabbed on Sunday by the Armed Police Force when he was taking a nine-month-old girl child and a two-year-old boy, according to Rajendra Khadka, Senior Superintendent of Police, Armed Police Force.
Alam was taking the children to India in a sack from the Devtaal Rural Municipality of the district along the Nepal-India border, Khadka said.
The Indian national was arrested on the charges of kidnapping the two children from the Amwa village in the rural municipality, Khadka added.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
The Armed Police Force nabbed Alam and rescued the children after a team of the paramilitary organisation heard their cries from inside the sack.
According to Khadka, the children were handed over to their respective families after their rescue.
Alam was handed to the Bara district police office for further investigation.
Also Read | What is ‘fawning’? How is it related to trauma and the ‘fight or flight’ response?
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Indian national arrested in Nepal for kidnapping two children in a sack
- Manipur: Tangkhul Naga body warns not to commit violence in their land
- ‘Missile to music’, women have achieved so much: President Murmu
- Heavy rainfall, thunderstorms expected in NE
- Sing for peace: How artists found common ground in Mizoram to help Manipur
- How Vladimir Putin has changed Russia in over two decades: Study