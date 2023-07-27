Indian national arrested in Nepal for murdering wife

Kathmandu: A 26-year-old Indian national was arrested in Nepal’s Madhesh province for allegedly killing his wife, police said on Wednesday.
Mohmad Amanullah, a resident of Bihar, was arrested from the Bara district on the charges of killing his 23-year-old wife Yasmin Khaatun, according to a Nepal Police news bulletin.
Yasmin was murdered using a sharp weapon when she was residing at her maternal home in Simraungadh Municipality of the Bara district.
The police arrested Mohmad, a resident of East Champaran of Bihar, soon after receiving the information about Yasmin’s murder.
Mohmad sustained injuries as the local people thrashed him after the incident and is currently undergoing treatment at a local hospital.
