Indian national arrested on drug trafficking charges in Nepal

Kathmandu: An Indian national and a Nepali citizen have been arrested in Southern Nepal for trying to smuggle 70 kilograms of hashish into India, police said on Wednesday.

The Nepal Police arrested 35-year-old Manoj Kumar Paswan from Jharkhand and Raju Waiwa, 45, a resident of Makawanpur district, while carrying 70 kg of hashish hidden inside a vehicle.

The arrests were made on Tuesday night in Rapti Municipality in Southern Nepal, police said, adding that both were apprehended during security check of the vehicle.

The vehicle was on its way to India, they said.

As per a preliminary investigation, the hashish was being trafficked to India in the vehicle with an Indian number plate.

