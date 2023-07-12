Nepal PM Prachanda's wife Sita passes away

Kathmandu: Sita Dahal, wife of Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal “Prachanda”, passed on Wednesday after suffering from a rare neurological condition for a long time. She was 69.

Sita, who has been ill for a long time passed away Wednesday at Norvic International Hospital in Kathmandu. She was undergoing treatment at the hospital, where the doctors confirmed her death at 8.33 am, according to his press coordinator Surya Kiran Sharma.

She was suffering from Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP), Parkinson, diabetes and hypertension diseases, according to a bulletin issued by the hospital.

Progressive supranuclear palsy is a rare neurological condition that can cause problems with balance, movement, vision, speech and swallowing.

She was taken to the hospital on Wednesday after her health condition turned serious.

Prime Minister Prachanda and wife Sita had three daughters and one son. Their eldest daughter Gyanu Dahal and son Prakash Dahal have already passed away.

She is survived by Prime Minister Prachanda and two daughters, Renu and Ganga. Renu Dahal is currently serving as Mayor of Bharatpur Metropolitan City.

Her last rites will be paid at Aryaghat at Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu in the afternoon.

