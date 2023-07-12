Nepal PM Prachanda's wife Sita passes away

Kathmandu: Sita Dahal, wife of Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal “Prachanda”, passed on Wednesday after suffering from a rare neurological condition for a long time. She was 69.
Sita, who has been ill for a long time passed away Wednesday at Norvic International Hospital in Kathmandu. She was undergoing treatment at the hospital, where the doctors confirmed her death at 8.33 am, according to his press coordinator Surya Kiran Sharma.
She was suffering from Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP), Parkinson, diabetes and hypertension diseases, according to a bulletin issued by the hospital.
Progressive supranuclear palsy is a rare neurological condition that can cause problems with balance, movement, vision, speech and swallowing.
She was taken to the hospital on Wednesday after her health condition turned serious.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
Prime Minister Prachanda and wife Sita had three daughters and one son. Their eldest daughter Gyanu Dahal and son Prakash Dahal have already passed away.
She is survived by Prime Minister Prachanda and two daughters, Renu and Ganga. Renu Dahal is currently serving as Mayor of Bharatpur Metropolitan City.
Her last rites will be paid at Aryaghat at Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu in the afternoon.
Also Read | Five bodies recovered from Manang helicopter crash site in Nepal
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Election Commission introduces new feature to enhance transparency
- Imbibe ‘work is worship’ spirit: Arunachal Governor to Scouts and Guides
- Bengal panchayat polls: BGPM rules political scene in Darjeeling hills
- Dimasa body demands assembly seat at ancient Hidimba Kingdom
- Meghalaya: Tura NGO begins hunger strike over backlog policy, winter capital
- TMC poised to sweep Bengal rural polls with majority panchayat seats