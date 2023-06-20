'Prachanda'-led CPN, 3 other Left parties form Socialist Front Nepal

Kathmandu: In a major development, Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’-led CPN (Maoist Centre) and three other Left parties on Monday formed a front aimed at completing the socialist revolution in the country.

The ruling parties – CPN (Maoist Centre), People’s Socialist Party (JSP) and CPN (Unified Socialist) Party – and CPN Communist Party (JSP), which is not in the government, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at an event here to form the Socialist Front Nepal.

The MoU was signed by CPN (Maoist Center) Chairman Prachanda, JSP Chairman Upendra Yadav, CPN (Unified Socialist) Chairman Madhav Nepal and CPN General Secretary Netra Bikram Chand.

According to party sources, initial preparations are being made to create a two-level structure to operate the front while long-term preparations are being made for the formation of a coordination committee consisting of top leaders and representatives from each political party.

Last week, Prime Minister Prachanda had announced that a broad socialist front would be formed to revive the Nepal Communist Party.

The parties associated with the Socialist Front have 54 lawmakers in the House of Representatives, including 32 from the Maoist Centre, 12 from the Janata Samajbadi Party and 10 from the Unified Socialist.

Nepal’s largest communist party – CPN (UML) led by former prime minister K P Sharma Oli – is not part of the newly formed socialist front.

“Through the socialist front, we will take an initiative for the revival of the Nepal Communist Party,” Prachanda said at a function in Dang last week.

The CPN-UML and CPN-Maoist Centre merged in May 2018 to form the Nepal Communist Party. However, the party split more than two years after its formation.

