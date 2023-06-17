Nepal's former deputy PM among 16 sent on remand in Bhutan refugee scam

Kathmandu: As many as 16 people including the former deputy prime minister of Nepal were on Friday remanded to custody for further investigation into the Bhutanese refugee scam.
The persons in custody allegedly collected large amounts of money from Nepali nationals, promising to help them relocate overseas as Bhutanese refugees.
The Kathmandu District Court on Friday sent former deputy prime minister Top Bahadur Rayamajhi, former home minister Balkrishna Khand, government secretary (now suspended) Tek Narayan Pande, former home minister Ram Bahadur Thapa’s security advisor Dr Indrajeet Rai, and Bhutanese refugee leader Teknath Rijal, who are facing charges of forgery, fraud and organised crime, to custody for further investigation into the scam, according to officials.
Rayamajhi has now been suspended as the secretary of the Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist-Leninist) party.
The bench of Justice Prem Prasad Neupane however ordered to release two of those accused Tanka Gurung and Laxmi Maharjan on bail.
Gurung is required to deposit Rs one million and Maharjan Rs 500,000 as bail amounts, according to court sources.
The District Attorney’s Office here on May 24 had filed a case against the 18 accused based on police reports over the scam.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased overage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
Those involved have allegedly “swindled around 875 Nepali nationals of millions of rupees”.
Other 12 persons allegedly involved in the scam are absconding.
Also Read | Development of Bhutan-Siliguri-B’desh corridor to boost trade among the nations
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Manipur: BJP MLAs reach Delhi, waiting to meet PM Modi
- Nepal’s former deputy PM among 16 sent on remand in Bhutan refugee scam
- Dronacharya awardee upbeat after meeting BJP National Prez at his Tripura home
- Bureaucratic reshuffle in Arunachal Pradesh
- India records 108 new Covid cases
- Union Agriculture Min meets top officials from US, UK at G20 Agri Ministers Meet