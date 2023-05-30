Nepal approves second hydropower project to be developed by India

Kathmandu: Nepal on Sunday decided to allow India’s Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam (SJVN) Limited to develop a second hydropower project in the country.
At present SJVN is developing a 900-MW Arun-III hydroelectric project, a run-of-river located on the Arun River in Eastern Nepal, scheduled to be completed in 2024.
A meeting of the Investment Board Nepal (IBN) chaired by Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal “Prachanda” approved the draft project development agreement (PDA) to be signed with India’s state-owned SJVN to develop the 669-megawatt (MW) Lower Arun Hydropower project in eastern Nepal, an official statement said.
The development comes days before Prime Minister Prachanda’s visit to India starting Wednesday.
The draft needs to be endorsed by the Council of Ministers before it gets implemented.
The previous meeting of the IBN had approved Rs 92.68 billion investment for the development of the project.
“The development of this 669-MW transformative project will prove to be a milestone for the socio-economic development of the country,” according to the statement by the IBN.
The SJVN has formed a local company, Lower Arun Power Development Company, in Nepal.
The Lower Arun project located in the Sankhuwasabha and Bhojpur districts will not have any reservoir or dam and will be a tailrace development of Arun-III, which will mean water re-enters the river for the Lower Arun project.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased overage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
This is the third project undertaken, all through negotiation windows, on the Arun River after the 900 MW Arun-III and 695 MW Arun-IV hydroelectricity projects.
The three projects will generate nearly 2,300 MW of electricity from the river in Sankhuwasabha district, The Kathmandu Post newspaper reported.
Also Read | Nepal Prime Minister Prachanda to visit India from May 31 to June 3
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- How Airbnb has driven up rents in India
- Greater Mekong proves an ark of biodiversity, with 380 new species in a year
- Assam zoo gets zebras after 30 years; lone giraffe finds mate
- ISRO looking at testing Gaganyaan crew module mission by July, says Chairman
- Tripura benefitted most in NE from Act East policy: CM
- What is ‘ethical AI’ and how can companies achieve it?