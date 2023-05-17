Kathmandu: World-renowned Nepalese mountaineer Kami Rita Sherpa scaled Mt Everest for a record 27th time on Wednesday, beating his own record with the highest number of ascends on the world’s highest peak.
The 53-year-old record-holding mountain guide stood atop the 8,848.86 metres-high peak at 8:30 am on Wednesday, the Department of Tourism of Nepal said.
He regained his title for the most climbs of Mount Everest, just three days after a fellow Sherpa guide equalled his previous record.
Pasang Dawa Sherpa, 46, a fellow Sherpa guide, scaled the summit of Mount Everest on Sunday for the 26th time, equalling Kami Rita’s previous record for the most ascents of the world’s highest peak.
A resident of Solukhumbu district in eastern Nepal, Kami Rita first reached Everest on May 13, 1994.
Kami Rita, who works as a senior mountain guide at the Seven Summit Treks, reached the summit under an expedition organised by the Kathmandu-based commercial adventure operator.
He summited Mt Everest for the 26th time in 2022 and has climbed many mountains over 8,000 metres in Nepal and abroad. Kami Rita has also conquered several famous mountain peaks, including Mt K2, Mt Cho Oyu, Mt Lhotse and Mt Manaslu.
Meanwhile, an Indian national on Wednesday scaled the world’s seventh-highest mountain Mt. Dhaulagiri in Nepal.
In an expedition organised by the Seven Summit Trek, seven mountaineers, including Jitendra Ramdas Gaware from India, successfully ascended the 8,167-metre high peak.
Others who scaled the peak were Chhepal Sherpa, Jangbu Sherpa and Angeli Sherpa from Nepal, Shehroze Kashif from Pakistan, Vibek Andrea Sefland from Norway and Thomas Ntavarinos from Greece, according to the staff at the organising Seven Summit Trek.
Mt. Dhaulagiri is the seventh-highest mountain in the world.
Meanwhile, a Moldovan climber died at Camp IV on Mt Everest on Wednesday, The Himalayan Times newspaper said.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased overage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
Victor Brinza, a part of the expedition run by Himalayan Traverse Adventure, breathed his last after he fell ill at South Col, base camp officials said.
With this, the death toll on Everest this season has reached six. Earlier, four Sherpa climbers and an American doctor died on Everest.
Also Read | Nepal grants record 466 climbing permits for Mount Everest this spring
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Assam proactive to prevent crime against children: NCPCR member
- How butterflies conquered the world: Study traces their 100-million-year journey
- SC grants SEBI time till Aug 14 to finish probe against Adani group
- Sikkim Assembly presents Rs 12146.51 crore annual budget
- Manipur violence: SC directs state govt to take steps to ensure peace and tranquillity
- Meghalaya’s only female racer to make debut in National Rally Championship