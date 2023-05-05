Nepal's PM 'Prachanda' inducts three new ministers in Cabinet

Kathmandu: Nepal’s Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ on Thursday inducted three new ministers in the Cabinet, taking the strength of the council of ministers to 22, including two ministers of state.
The newly appointed ministers include Minister for Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Dhanraj Gurung, Minister for Health and Population Mohan Bahadur Basnet and Minister for Youth and Sports Dig Bahadur Limbu.
All the three ministers belong to the Nepali Congress party.
President Ramchandra Paudel administered oath of office and secrecy to the newly appointed ministers during a function at Rastrapati Bhawan in the presence of Prime Minister Prachanda.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
The three were appointed to their respective posts by the President on Wednesday on the recommendation of Prime Minister Prachanda.
The number of ministers from Nepali Congress in the Prachanda-led cabinet has now reached eight, including a Deputy Prime Minister.
Also Read | Nepal grants record 466 climbing permits for Mount Everest this spring
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Over 1,300 samples of Omicron sub-variant XBB2.3 found in India
- Grade 3, Grade 4 jobs indicate end of corruption in recruitment process: Himanta
- Let’s protect nature, but not merely for the sake of humans
- Arunachal CM launches online services under e-Governance prog
- SC nixes plea for movement of Mao tribe people on NH-2 in Nagaland
- 759 million Indians are active internet users, to reach 900 million: Report