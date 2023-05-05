Nepal's PM 'Prachanda' inducts three new ministers in Cabinet

Kathmandu: Nepal’s Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ on Thursday inducted three new ministers in the Cabinet, taking the strength of the council of ministers to 22, including two ministers of state.

The newly appointed ministers include Minister for Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Dhanraj Gurung, Minister for Health and Population Mohan Bahadur Basnet and Minister for Youth and Sports Dig Bahadur Limbu.

All the three ministers belong to the Nepali Congress party.

President Ramchandra Paudel administered oath of office and secrecy to the newly appointed ministers during a function at Rastrapati Bhawan in the presence of Prime Minister Prachanda.

The three were appointed to their respective posts by the President on Wednesday on the recommendation of Prime Minister Prachanda.

The number of ministers from Nepali Congress in the Prachanda-led cabinet has now reached eight, including a Deputy Prime Minister.

