Nepal's border points with India sealed ahead of by-polls

Kathmandu: Nepal’s border points with India in the country’s southern Bara district have been sealed for 72 hours in view of the by-election in Bara-2 constituency on Sunday.
Nepal’s Election Commission is conducting by-elections for the House of Representatives (HoR) in the three constituencies of Tanhun-1, Chitawan-2 and Bara-2.
The District Administration Office in Bara said in a statement on Thursday that the border points near Motihari in Bihar shall remain closed from midnight of Thursday to Sunday midnight.
The sale and supply of liquor have been restricted in the district until the vote counting is completed.
Also, vehicular movement along the Postal Highway in the district has been closed except for emergency ones from Saturday midnight to Sunday 7 pm.
As the by-polls draw close, political parties displayed their strength by organising rallies for the last time on Thursday.
The ruling coalition held election rallies in Chitwan and Bara on Thursday.
Nepali Congress President Sher Bahadur Deuba, Prime Minister and CPN-Maoist Centre chair Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’, and senior leaders of the alliance addressed the rallies in a bid to woo votes for their common candidates.
The newly formed Rastriya Swotantra Party (RSP) has fielded its candidates in all three constituencies.
Journalist-turned-politician Ravi Lamichhane is contesting the -election from Chitawan-2 while prominent economist Swornim Wagley and former Deputy Police Chief Ramesh Kharel are contesting from Tanhun-1 and Bara-2 constituencies.
Lamichhane, who had lost his Parliament Member and Deputy Prime Minister’s post due to the citizenship certificate controversy, is contesting a by-election from Chitwan-2.
The main competition is between RSP and the common candidates from the ruling alliance.In Tanhun-1, economist Wagle is contesting against Nepali Congress candidate Govinda Bhattarai, who is backed by the ruling alliance.
In Chitwan-2, Lamichhane is contesting against Nepali Congress candidate Jit Narayan Shrestha, who is also the common candidate of the ruling alliance.
In Bara-2 Ramesh Kharel is contesting against Upendra Yadav, the chairman of Rastriya Janata Party Nepal, backed by the ruling alliance.
The constituencies felt vacant after Ramchandra Paudel, who got elected from Tanahun-1, and Ramshay Prasad Yadav, who had won from Bara-2, resigned their HoR positions after getting elected as the President and the Vice President, respectively.
The Chitaan-2 constituency fell vacant after the Supreme Court invalidated the citizenship certificate of Lamichhane, who had won the seat in the November 20 elections.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
The by-elections in the three constituencies have become a prestige issue for both the ruling alliance and the fourth largest party RSP, which has not yet withdrawn its support to the Prachanda-led coalition government, though its ministers had already quit the government.
Also Read | Nepal President Paudel airlifted to AIIMS, Delhi for medical treatment
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Assam youth wing chief expelled from Congress for 6 years for anti-party activities
- Nepal’s border points with India sealed ahead of by-polls
- Meghalaya: Harijan Panchayat Comm expresses disappointment over relocation blueprint
- Gauhati HC expresses dissatisfaction at evicted people kept like cattle in camps
- Cairn Oil commences gas flow from Hazarigaon field in North-East
- Youth wing president’s reply to show-cause sent to AICC: Assam Cong chief