Narayan Prasad Saud set to become Nepal's new foreign minister

Kathmandu: Nepali Congress leader Narayan Prasad Saud is set to become Nepal’s new foreign minister and will be sworn in on Sunday, party sources said on Saturday.
The decision to appoint Saud as the Minister of Foreign Affairs was taken during a meeting of the ruling alliance attended by CPN-Maoist Centre chairperson and Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal “Prachanda”, Nepali Congress president Sher Bahadur Deuba and CPN-Unified Socialist chairperson Madhav Kumar Nepal.
Sixty-year-old Saud is also the central committee member of the Nepali Congress and he has been elected as the House of Representatives from Kanchan – a constituency in far-western Nepal.
He had earlier served as Minister of State for Education and Sports and Minister for Irrigation.
Saud will take the oath of office and secrecy at the Rastrapati Bhawan Sunday afternoon, according to a high-level source at the Nepali Congress.
There are four ministers representing the Nepali Congress party in the Prachanda-led coalition government, though there was an understanding to give eight ministerial birth to the NC.
The Nepali Congress could not decide on the four remaining ministers’ names due to an internal feud in the largest party in the House of Representatives.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
However, Prime Minister Prachanda decided to appoint Saud as foreign minister to facilitate his proposed visit to the southern neighbour, India.
Prime Minister Prachanda will embark on a visit to India within two weeks, a senior leader of the Nepali Congress told PTI.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is currently busy preparing for the Prime Minister’s upcoming official visit to India, though the date and itinerary of the visit are yet to be made public.
Also Read | Nepal PM wants SC to scrap Maoist insurgency killings petition against him
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Rahul Gandhi dares PM to make 2011 caste census data public
- Narayan Prasad Saud set to become Nepal’s new foreign minister
- All edu institutions in Bengal to remain closed next week due to severe heat
- Adani is symbol of corruption, says Rahul Gandhi targeting PM
- The Super Mario Bros. Movie: watch it for how it represents gameplay
- Lack of awareness about contraception among reasons for population spike: Experts