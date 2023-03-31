Two Mizoram women arrested in Nepal for carrying cocaine

Kathmandu: Two Indian women have been arrested in Nepal for possessing cocaine worth over 17 crore Nepalese rupees, police said on Thursday.

The two women have been identified as Vahlallawmi, 45, and Esther Lalhlimpui, 29, both residents of Serchhip, Mizoram.

Vahlallawmi was arrested at the Tribhuvan International Airport here on Wednesday when she was about to fly to New Delhi.

The police confiscated from Vahlallawmi 2 kg and 887 grams of cocaine during the baggage check.

Vahlallawmi had hidden the drugs inside the false bottom of four ladies’ bags she was carrying while boarding the aircraft, the police said.

The police arrested Lalhlimpui after raiding her hotel room in Thamel on a tip-off and recovered 5 kg of cocaine hidden inside a false bottom of a suitcase.

The market price of the recovered cocaine is estimated to be over 17 crore Nepalese rupees.

The Nepal Police initiated a further investigation into the case after taking them into judicial custody with the permission of the Kathmandu District Court, according to the statement issued by the police.

