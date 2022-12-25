Kathmandu: An Indian national has been shot dead by 5 unidentified gunmen in Southern Nepal, police said on Saturday.
The deceased has been identified as Shiva Pujan Yadav, 45, a resident of Motihari Chhaudadano.
He was shot in Mahagadhimai Municipality, police said.
EASTMOJO PREMIUM
Help sustain honest journalism.
Yadav was seriously injured when five people riding on two motorbikes fired at him.
He was rushed to the nearby hospital shortly after the incident and died while undergoing treatment, said the police.
The police have initiated an investigation into the matter and taken a suspicious person into custody.
Also read | Tripura border haats for trade with Bangladesh to reopen soon
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Tripura: BJP will win 40-45 seats in 60-member assembly, says Biplab Deb
- Indian national shot dead in Nepal
- Manipur: Four smugglers held with drugs worth Rs 4.3 crore
- Assam: People attend midnight mass, exchange gifts to ring in Christmas
- Active Covid cases in country rise to 3,424
- Assam CM launches projects worth over Rs 973 cr in Dibrugarh