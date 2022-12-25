Indian national shot dead in Nepal

Kathmandu: An Indian national has been shot dead by 5 unidentified gunmen in Southern Nepal, police said on Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as Shiva Pujan Yadav, 45, a resident of Motihari Chhaudadano.

He was shot in Mahagadhimai Municipality, police said.

Yadav was seriously injured when five people riding on two motorbikes fired at him.

He was rushed to the nearby hospital shortly after the incident and died while undergoing treatment, said the police.

The police have initiated an investigation into the matter and taken a suspicious person into custody.

