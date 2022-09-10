Investment in infrastructure key to Nepal's prosperity: Experts

Kathmandu: There is a need for making a sufficient investment in the infrastructure sector of Nepal for attaining economic prosperity, a host of speakers said at Nepal Infrastructure Summit 2022 — a two-day conclave that kicked off here on Thursday.

During the opening of the infrastructure summit jointly organised by the Ministry of Physical Infrastructure and Transport and the Confederation of Nepalese Industries (CNI), the speakers also stressed the need for making private-public partnerships more effective and result oriented in the Himalayan country.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The private sector is an important partner for the economic prosperity of the country, pointed out former Prime Minister Pushpakamal Dahal “Prachanda”, who inaugurated the conclave as the chief guest.

“The country cannot make progress and attain economic prosperity until and unless the private sector is taken into confidence,” he said, assuring that the government would create a conducive atmosphere for the development of the private sector.

The former premier also advised that there should be a change in the perception about looking towards the private sector by the government and vice versa.

The government should work seriously towards taking into the confidence of the private sector and attracting more foreign direct investment, he suggested.

CNI President Bishnu Kumar Agrawal said the main motto of the infrastructure summit was to strengthen the public-private partnerships.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The establishment of Nepal Infrastructure Bank (NIFRA) was based on the concept of public-private partnership for attaining infrastructure development of the country for which the Confederation of Nepalese Industries (CNI) has been committed for a long time, he pointed out.

The infrastructure conclave was important for attaining infrastructure development and economic prosperity, remarked Ashok Labhasa, Vice president, Public-Private Partnership, Asian Development Bank.

Nepal which is endowed by natural beauty and cultural diversity, has immense opportunities and infrastructure development is required to explore its vast potentiality, remarked Deepak Shetty, CEO of the JCB India.

Sufficient investment in infrastructure is necessary for attaining the target of 8 per cent economic growth by the government, pointed out Deepak Raj Joshi, Managing Director of CNI.

Also Read | Bangladeshi man found dead with injuries near Tripura border

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Trending Stories









