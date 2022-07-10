Kathmandu: For the first time, Nepal has started exporting cement to India, with the initial consignment of 3,000 bags entering the neighbouring country through a check post bordering Uttar Pradesh.

The Palpa Cement Industries in Nawalparasi district on Friday dispatched the first consignment of cement to India for the first time in history through the Sunauli border.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The industrialists in Nepal are excited about exporting cement to India after the government provided an eight per cent subsidy for cement export in the budget.

The Nawalparasi plant has a capacity of producing 1,800 metric tonnes of clinker and 3,000 metric tonnes of cement every day, according to Jeevan Niraula, public relations manager of Palpa Industries.

Palpa, which produces Tansen brand cement under the banner of Palpa Cement Industries Limited, began exporting cement to India after completing all the government procedures, including quality standards check.

The latest development has paved the way for five other cement industries operating across Nepal to export their products to India.

According to Nepal Cement Producers’ Association, the Himalayan nation has the potential of exporting cement worth NRs.150 billion.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Nepal’s cement industries are facing problems due to the lack of market despite its huge potential.

Shekhar Agrawal, executive director of Palpa industries Limited, said that with the export of cement to India, Nepali products can now compete with international brands.

Keshav Bhandari, president of the Nawalparasi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said the export of cement to India along with the government grant would help boost the country’s economy.

Also read: Why China can’t ‘take over’ the Moon

Trending Stories









