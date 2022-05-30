A UK-based wildlife photographer decided to run the Everest Marathon in a tiger suit on Sunday.

Paul Goldstein, 59, set out for the backbreaking venture with the aim of raising funds for the endangered Royal Bengal tiger.

He shared a few videos on Twitter, where he can be seen trekking the Himalayas in a tiger suit. He can be seen giving fist bumps to the fellow passerby on the way up the mountains.

In another tweet, the photographer can seen questioning his move before starting out his journey in the tiger suit.

“Is this a foolish escape on Everest? Probably yes. It’s going to be extremely tough. We have now walked all over the course. There was little anything like I have run in the past. We have to run a marathon on it. It’s going to be difficult. It’s going to be challenging.”

See more . @paulgoldstein59 is at Base Camp Mount Everest preparing to do the marathon on Sunday – you can hear in his voice how the altitude is affecting his breathing and he's got to carry the tiger on his back for the 26.2 miles .#WorthMoreAlive – both of you ! https://t.co/tZ1Y3IxPZi pic.twitter.com/PXBQJ2N7Lu — Chris Packham (@ChrisGPackham) May 27, 2022

He further adds, “Is this the most challenging I have ever done? Yes. Do people look at me with the look— ‘what on earth are you doing at your age?’ Yes, they do. Does it matter? Yes, because not far over the border tigers are still being butchered. They are still being harvested.”

Goldstein has managed to raise over £200,000 for Bengal tigers conservation through the Worth More Alive campaign. The wildlife photographer ran the London Marathon in a tiger suit for the first time, 12 years ago. He has covered 19 marathons in total with the tiger suit, including the treacherous Mount Kilimanjaro. According to his website, the donations are used in building new schools, buying ambulances and petrol vehicles and also funding facilities for nearby villages.

The Nepal Government organises the Mount Everest Marathon every year on 29th May. According to the official website of the Everest Marathon, this year’s marathon celebrated the increase of Mount Everest’s height following the 2015 Nepal earthquake.

