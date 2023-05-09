Sonowal inaugurates Sittwe port in Myanmar; receives first Indian cargo vessel

New Delhi: Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and Myanmar’s Deputy Prime Minister Admiral Tin Aung San on Tuesday jointly inaugurated the Sittwe Port in Myanmar and received the first Indian cargo ship, according to an official statement.
The cargo ship was flagged off from Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port, Kolkata.
With the development of Sittwe Port, the cost and time of transportation of goods between Kolkata and Agartala and Aizwal will decrease by 50 per cent, the statement said.
“This will promote trade connectivity and people-to-people ties between India and Myanmar and the wider region, and will help boost the economic development of NE states under Act East Policy of the government,” the statement quoted Sonowal as saying.
In his remarks at the inauguration ceremony, the minister for ports, shipping and waterways highlighted the close historical, cultural and economic ties between India and Myanmar, particularly the Rakhine State of Myanmar.
He reiterated India’s longstanding commitment towards the development and prosperity of the people of Myanmar through developmental initiatives like the Sittwe Port.
According to the statement, this project was conceptualised to provide alternative connectivity of Mizoram with Haldia / Kolkata / any Indian ports through the Kaladan river in Myanmar.
The project envisages highway/road transport from Mizoram to Paletwa (Myanmar), thereafter from Paletwa to Sittwe (Myanmar) by Inland Water Transport (IWT) and from Sittwe to any port in India by maritime shipping, it added.
Sittwe Port has been developed as a part of the Kaladan Multi-Modal Transit Transport Project (KMTTP) funded under grant-in-aid assistance from the Indian government.
Once fully operationalised the waterway and road components of KMTTP will link the east coast of India to the north-eastern states through the Sittwe port, the statement said. The operationalisation of Sittwe Port would enhance bilateral and regional trade as well as contribute to the local economy of Rakhine State of Myanmar.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
The greater connectivity provided by the Port will lead to employment opportunities and enhanced growth prospects in the region, it added.
The operationalisation of Sittwe Port would enhance bilateral and regional trade as well as contribute to the local economy of Rakhine State of Myanmar.
The greater connectivity provided by the Port will lead to employment opportunities and enhanced growth prospects in the region, it added.
Also Read | Guwahati: Girl, 12, dies after being hit by army truck in Maligaon
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- All arrangements in place for Sohiong by-election in Meghalaya
- Sonowal inaugurates Sittwe port in Myanmar; receives first Indian cargo vessel
- Human rover developed by BITS Pilani wins top prize at NASA challenge
- Dalmia Cement, Assam govt sign MoU for investments worth 46 crore
- Assam: Army organises veterans meet at Sonari
- Mizoram: MP Vanlalvena urges govt to investigate Manipur clash