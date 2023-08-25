China, Bhutan hold boundary talks, agree on '3-step roadmap'

New Delhi: China and Bhutan have agreed to expedite and take simultaneous steps to implement a “three-step roadmap” to resolve their festering boundary dispute.

A Chinese readout said on Thursday that the 13th Expert Group Meeting (EGM) on the China-Bhutan boundary issues was held in Beijing from August 21 to 24.

In October 2021, Bhutan and China signed an agreement on the “three-step roadmap” to expedite negotiations to resolve their boundary dispute.

The signing of the pact came four years after the Indian and Chinese armies were locked in a 73-day stand-off at the Doklam tri-junction after China tried to extend a road in the area that Bhutan claimed belonged to it.

The India-China stand-off in the Doklam plateau in 2017 even triggered fears of larger conflict between the two neighbours. Bhutan had said the area belonged to it and India supported the Bhutanese claim.

India has been keeping a close eye on the negotiations between Bhutan and China on their boundary row as it could have implications for New Delhi’s security interests, especially in the Doklam tri-junction.

“Building on the consensus reached at the 12th Expert Group Meeting, the two sides had candid, friendly and constructive discussions on continuously implementing the MoU on the three-step roadmap for expediting the China-Bhutan boundary negotiations,” the Chinese readout said.

It said both sides agreed to expedite and take simultaneous steps to implement the three-step roadmap.

“One of the important outcomes of the 13th EGM is the establishment of the joint technical team on the delimitation of China-Bhutan boundary which held its first meeting on the sidelines of the 13th EGM,” it added.

It said the two sides also agreed to keep the positive momentum of frequent expert group meetings and to hold the 14th Expert Group Meeting as soon as possible.

“The Meeting was held in a warm and friendly atmosphere in keeping with the ties of friendship and cooperation between China and Bhutan,” the readout said.

The strategic ties between India and Bhutan witnessed an upward trajectory in the last few years against the backdrop of a 73-day face-off between Indian and Chinese troops in Doklam tri-junction in 2017.

The Doklam plateau is considered an important area for India’s strategic interest.

The standoff at Doklam tri-junction in 2017 began after China tried to extend a road in an area that Bhutan claimed belonged to it. India had strongly opposed the construction as it would have impacted its overall security interests. The India-China face-off was resolved following several rounds of talks.

Bhutan shares an over 400-km-long border with China and the two countries have held a series of boundary talks in a bid to resolve the dispute.

