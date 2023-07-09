Always open to talks with China, not seeking Tibet's independence: Dalai Lama

Dharamshala: Tibetan spiritual head the Dalai Lama on Saturday expressed willingness to talk to Beijing, making it clear that he is not seeking Tibet’s independence from China.
“China is changing and has now realised that the Tibetan people are very strong and in order to deal with the Tibetan problem, they want to have contact with me and I am also ready,” he told media persons at the Kangra airport before leaving for Delhi.
“I am always open to talks with China and have made it clear years ago that we are not seeking complete independence and would remain a part of the People’s Republic of China (PRC),” the Dalai Lama added in response to a question.
The Tibetan spiritual leader is slated to stay in Delhi for two days before leaving for Ladakh.
On his birthday on July 6, he released a four-minute video message saying, “I dedicate this life that I have now to helping limitless sentient beings to the best of my ability, I am determined to bring others as much benefit as I can.”
Earlier also, the Dalai Lama had said that he is not seeking independence but autonomy for Tibet while remaining part of the PRC.
