China backs expansion of BRICS grouping with likeminded partners

Beijing: China on Thursday said Beijing views the BRICS as an “open and inclusive” platform and it backs moves to expand the five-member grouping with “like-minded partners”.
Asked at a media briefing here about reports saying that India wants an agreement to be reached on the process of expanding BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa), Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said she had not seen the report but “in principle, China always holds that BRICS is open and inclusive”.
“We support BRICS expansion and welcome more like-minded partners to join the BRICS family,” she said.
As BRICS countries proposed to hold the next summit in South Africa in August this year, media reports say several countries have evinced interest in joining the grouping of emerging markets.
According to reports, 19 countries — Argentina, Nicaragua, Mexico, Uruguay, Nigeria, Algeria, Egypt, Senegal, Morocco, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Turkiye, Syria, Iran, Afghanistan, Indonesia, Thailand, Kazakhstan, and Bangladesh — have evinced interest in joining the BRICS grouping.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased overage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
The BRICS brings together five of the largest developing countries of the world, representing 41 per cent of the global population, 24 per cent of the global GDP, and 16 per cent of the global trade.
Also Read | Can the US convince India to help it contain China?
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- To label AI an ‘extinction risk’, experts must clarify how it may happen
- Call to save rare snake habitat follows red coral kukri sightings in Bangladesh
- Can ‘sustainable’ fuels solve aviation’s colossal climate woes?
- China backs expansion of BRICS grouping with likeminded partners
- How ‘Seinfeld’, a sitcom ‘about nothing’, changed TV for good
- BRICS members vow to combat terrorism financing networks