China's first domestically built plane makes its maiden commercial flight

Beijing: China’s first indigenously built passenger aircraft C919 on Sunday took off on its first commercial flight, marking its official entry into the civil aviation market as part of the country’s effort to compete with Western rivals like Boeing and Airbus.
The first commercial flight of C919 from Shanghai to Beijing is carried out by state-run China Eastern Airlines.
The plane carried 160 passengers on board. The flight time between Shanghai and Beijing was about two hours and twenty-five minutes.
The C919 is developed by the Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China (COMAC) and it was granted a type certificate by the Civil Aviation Administration of China last September.
The plane conducted a successful maiden flight in 2017.
In the following years, the C919 conducted several test flights in different locations to test its capabilities.
The C919 has gone through tests in various types of extreme natural environments including high temperature, high humidity, severe cold, gusts and freeze.
Its safety, reliability, and environmental protection performance have been comprehensively assessed, the state-run Xinhua news agency reported.
On December 9, 2022, the first C919 aircraft was delivered to its first customer, China Eastern Airlines.
After the delivery, the C919 jetliner completed its 100-hour aircraft validation flight process, comprehensively verifying its reliability with commercial operation in mind, the report said.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased overage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
The C919 had received 1,035 orders from 32 customers by the end of 2022, according to the Science and Technology Commission of Shanghai.
Officials say the entry of Chinese aircraft could reduce the reliance on Boeing and Airbus and could pose a competition to them in the international civil aviation market.
Also Read | Can the US convince India to help it contain China?
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Yuva Sangam great initiative to promote people-to-people connect: PM
- World’s oldest Homo sapiens footprint identified on South Africa’s Cape south coast
- China’s first domestically built plane makes its maiden commercial flight
- New Parl building will be witness to India’s growth: VP Dhankhar
- Rahul Gandhi gets new passport, set to travel to US on Monday
- ISRO begins countdown for launch of navigation satellite