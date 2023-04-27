China scraps COVID-19 nucleic acid test requirement for inbound travellers

Beijing: China on Tuesday said it will remove COVID-19 nucleic acid test requirements starting from April 29 for international travellers visiting the country.
Travellers entering China need not provide a COVID-19 nucleic acid test result starting from April 29 but still need to have an antigen test result taken within 48 hours before boarding a flight, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning told a media briefing here.
“Starting from April 29, inbound travellers may choose to take antigen tests within 48 hours prior to boarding other than nucleic acid tests,” Mao said.
Airlines will no longer check pre-departure testing results, she said.
“We would like to remind inbound and outbound travellers to look after their health in the run-up to their departure and strictly follow the COVID protocols of China and their travel destinations so that they can have a healthy and pleasant trip and a safe journey home,” she said.
China will continue to refine prevention and control policies in a science-based manner in light of the evolving epidemic situation to ensure safe, healthy and orderly travel between China and other countries, she said.
China opened its borders after three years gap in January this year lifting the Covid quarantine requirements and need for health codes from Chinese diplomatic and consular missions for international travellers.
