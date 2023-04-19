12 held for Beijing hospital fire as death toll rises to 29

Beijing: The death toll from a major fire at a hospital building in the Chinese capital rose to 29, including 26 patients, officials said here on Wednesday, as 12 people have been detained including the medical facility’s head and her deputy.
The fire which broke out at the Beijing Changfeng Hospital on Tuesday was extinguished within an hour, the state-run Xinhua news agency reported.
On Tuesday, the official media reported that 21 people were killed in the incident.
The death toll later rose to 29, Deputy Director of the Beijing Municipal Health Commission Li Ang told the media here.
The victims included 26 patients, one family member of a patient, one hospital caregiver and one nurse, Li said.
Thirty-nine people who were injured in the fire were being treated in other hospitals, Li said.
The chief of the hospital was among those detained, Li said.
More than 70 patients were affected and shifted from the fire-hit hospital admissions building in Beijing’s Fengtai district.
According to the preliminary investigation, the fire was caused by sparks from a construction project that ignited volatiles produced by combustible paint, Xinhua said.
Further investigation into the cause of the fire is underway.
Videos circulating online show some people jumping out of the window and waiting for rescue on the outdoor air conditioning units. Others jumped to lower rooftops, state-run Global Times reported.
The city has set up a special working team to identify the cause of the accident, and those responsible for the accident will be held accountable in accordance with the law, the report said.
Authorities have instructed all districts to conduct large-scale inspections to identify and eliminate potential safety hazards, preventing any significant safety incidents from occurring as the May Day holidays are approaching.
China will shut down for a week from May 1 to celebrate International Workers Day.
Beijing Changfeng Hospital is a private hospital established in 1985, affiliated with Beijing Changfeng Hospital Corporation.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
The hospital, a secondary hospital in China’s three-tier hospital system, is a chain hospital that specialises in the treatment of vascular diseases, especially haemangiomas and vascular malformations, as well as other comprehensive treatment programmes.
In another incident, 11 people died in a factory fire in Wuyi county, Jinhua city in China’s eastern Zhejiang province earlier on Tuesday.
Also Read | India surpasses China to become world’s most populous nation
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- IITs should have zero tolerance for discrimination: Edu minister
- NE MP Forum urges PM for road to bypass landslide-prone Sonapur in Meghalaya
- 12 held for Beijing hospital fire as death toll rises to 29
- Khanapara Teer Result today: Winners of Khanapara Teer April 19
- Prices of vegetables soar due to summer heat in and around Kolkata
- English medium students can write exams in local languages: UGC to univs