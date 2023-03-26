Bangladesh MP bats for border hospitals on lines of border haats

Agartala: Taking a cue from the border haats on ‘No Man’s Land’ between the India-Bangladesh boundary, an MP and noted doctor of the neighbouring country has floated the idea of setting up border hospitals to render quality healthcare services to people living along the stretch.

Dr Prangopal Datta, MP of Cumilla and former vice-chancellor of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University in Dhaka, who was here to attend a seminar, said the areas of cooperation in the medical sector should be further enhanced between the two countries.

“The border haats’ between the two countries for trade of local products, has emerged as a successful model. I think the concept of border hospitals will also be a success. Both the governments can start work on it. I have proposed this idea in different forums of India and Bangladesh,” he told PTI.

“People in the border areas of both countries are poverty-stricken and they would be the ones most benefited. Besides, it would also enhance people to people relations between the two neighbouring countries,” he said.

Datta said both India and Bangladesh can invest in the proposed project, and the administrative control should remain with the government officials of the two countries.

When contacted, Dr Ashok Sinha, the vice-chairman of the state’s Planning Board said, “We are considering setting up such hospitals. I think it’s a feasible project, and would be a dream-come-true if successful.”

Sinha said a special medical visa could also be introduced for the purpose.

Two border haats’ one at Kamalasagar in Sepahijala district and another at Srinagar in South Tripura district are operational in the northeastern state.

People residing within five km of the border are eligible to buy and sell products in the haats.

