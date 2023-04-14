Bangladeshi actress teams up with British rapper for new music video

Kolkata: Popular Bangladeshi actress Nusraat Faria and popular British rapper Mumzy Stranger have teamed up for a music video “Bujhina Toh Tai” by an Indian producer and choreographed by well known director and choreographer Baba Yadav.

Mumzy Stranger, the Bangladeshi-origin British rapper of ‘After Party’, ‘Thought it was Love’ fame, told PTI on Thursday that the high-energy composition is “perfect for lifting one’s mood, leave the heart racing and feet moving” due to the catchy beats and upbeat melody.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

“We had a lot of fun creating the song and I am excited for our fans around the world to groove with these tracks. This marks my first collaboration with Nusraat Faria. Both of us are looking forward to the audience’s response,” Stranger, the 39-year-old rapper who is also known for ‘Lost’, ‘Gallan Kardi’ and ‘Dil Luteya’, said over phone.

Stranger, whose real life name is Muhammad Mumith Ahmed, is a singer, song writer and record producer besides being a rapper. He made his mainstream recording debut in 2009 with his single ‘One more dance’ .

The trailer of the music video, slated for release on April 21, is being streamed already.

Nusraat, who has many superhit films under her belt like ‘Aashique’, ‘Badsha the Don’ and ‘Boss’, said she is excited announcing the release of ‘Bijhina Toh Tai’. She had wowed dance floors with the huge success of her earlier music video ‘Habibi’,

“The song is extremely rich, both in tune and lyrics and also in soundscape. This project is the most ambitious to date,” she said.

Nusraat said she and Stranger hope that listeners will be able to connect with the music video,

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

“The full team worked very hard to create something unique, with each track being carefully crafted with heartfelt dedication. We are thrilled for the fans to experience the music and the emotional journey we went through,” she added.

Also Read | Bangladesh High Commissioner visits Maitri Setu in Tripura

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









