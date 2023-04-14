Bangladeshi actress teams up with British rapper for new music video

Kolkata: Popular Bangladeshi actress Nusraat Faria and popular British rapper Mumzy Stranger have teamed up for a music video “Bujhina Toh Tai” by an Indian producer and choreographed by well known director and choreographer Baba Yadav.
Mumzy Stranger, the Bangladeshi-origin British rapper of ‘After Party’, ‘Thought it was Love’ fame, told PTI on Thursday that the high-energy composition is “perfect for lifting one’s mood, leave the heart racing and feet moving” due to the catchy beats and upbeat melody.
“We had a lot of fun creating the song and I am excited for our fans around the world to groove with these tracks. This marks my first collaboration with Nusraat Faria. Both of us are looking forward to the audience’s response,” Stranger, the 39-year-old rapper who is also known for ‘Lost’, ‘Gallan Kardi’ and ‘Dil Luteya’, said over phone.
Stranger, whose real life name is Muhammad Mumith Ahmed, is a singer, song writer and record producer besides being a rapper. He made his mainstream recording debut in 2009 with his single ‘One more dance’ .
The trailer of the music video, slated for release on April 21, is being streamed already.
Nusraat, who has many superhit films under her belt like ‘Aashique’, ‘Badsha the Don’ and ‘Boss’, said she is excited announcing the release of ‘Bijhina Toh Tai’. She had wowed dance floors with the huge success of her earlier music video ‘Habibi’,
“The song is extremely rich, both in tune and lyrics and also in soundscape. This project is the most ambitious to date,” she said.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
Nusraat said she and Stranger hope that listeners will be able to connect with the music video,
“The full team worked very hard to create something unique, with each track being carefully crafted with heartfelt dedication. We are thrilled for the fans to experience the music and the emotional journey we went through,” she added.
Also Read | Bangladesh High Commissioner visits Maitri Setu in Tripura
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Bangladeshi actress teams up with British rapper for new music video
- Assam’s Purabi Dairy targets 50pc revenue jump to Rs 300cr in FY’24
- PM Modi launches railway projects, methanol plant in Assam
- Give us 35 plus LS seats from Bengal in 2024: Amit Shah
- Nepal PM wants SC to scrap Maoist insurgency killings petition against him
- Assam: PM lays foundation stone of AAHII at IIT Guwahati