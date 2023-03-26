Agartala: The Bangladesh Assistant High Commission in Agartala on Sunday celebrated the country’s Independence and National Day.
Assistant High Commissioner Arif Mohammad unfurled the Bangladesh National Flag on the commission’s premises and all staffers paid floral tributes to Bangladesh founder Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s photograph.
Special prayers were held for 30 lakh people killed in the genocide and over 2 lakh rape victims.
Arif Mohammad recounted the freedom struggle days and Tripura’s contribution to the country’s independence.
“Tripura then had a population of only 14 lakh people but it had sheltered 15 lakh refugees from East Pakistan and ran at least eight major Muktijoddha training camps.
“The state government of the day, with assistance from the Centre, had swooped into action to feed and attend to the 1.5 million refugees in the state for months. Tripura had become a safe haven for Bangladesh freedom fighters,” he said.
Bangladesh celebrates March 2 as Independence Day to commemorate the declaration of independence from Pakistan in 1971.
The country was liberated by Indian armed forces and Muktijoddha guerrilla fighters on December 16 that year.
