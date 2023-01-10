Overview: Video shows a shirtless man brawling with his co-passenger. Brawls between passengers becoming increasingly common on flights

Guwahati: After the recent mid-air scuffle between an Indigo flight-attendant and a passenger went viral, yet another mid-air incident has come to light, this time onboard a Biman Bangladesh flight.

Two passengers fighting onboard a Bangladesh flight has now gone viral. Twitter user Bitanko Biswas posted a video clip showing two men brawling inside a flight operated by Biman Bangladesh, the national carrier of Bangladesh.

The video shows a shirtless passenger, teary-eyed and visibly upset, involved in a heated argument with a co-passenger, who is not visible in the video. The video shows the co-passenger grabbed by his collar during the argument and in response, he slaps the shirtless man. Thereafter, the heated argument escalates into a physical altercation. The video ends with flyers grabbing the shirtless passenger.

“Another ‘Unruly Passenger’. This time on a Biman Bangladesh Boeing 777 flight!” reads Bitanko’s post.

Watch the video here:

See more Another "Unruly Passenger" 👊

This time on a Biman Bangladesh Boeing 777 flight!🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/vnpfe0t2pz — BiTANKO BiSWAS (@Bitanko_Biswas) January 7, 2023

Following this viral video, many social media users are expressing concern over routine occurrence of such incidents. A user said, “This is a South Asia-wide problem. The decimated underclasses are given overseas jobs but no lessons in civility. Will happen more and more I’m sure. There should be stiff penalties and an example made of him.”

See more This is a South Asia wide problem. The decimated underclasses are given overseas jobs but no lessons in civility. Will happen more and more I'm sure. There should be stiff penalties and an example made of him. — Manob (@Manob123) January 8, 2023

Here’s how Twitter users reacted:

See more He's just asking for his shirt back — Allwyn (@therealallwyn) January 8, 2023

See more It is observed that during air travels many people suddenly change their attitude and start showing extreme selfishness & meanness. Such bad attitudes result in inflight problems. Alcohol is another reason. — M.Imran Ulhaque (@imran_ulhaque) January 10, 2023

Another commented, ”Nowadays there is no standard remains in flight. Educated or uneducated are behaving rudely with Airhostess and co-passenger. This will endanger to Airplane & passengers. It might b possible for a fatal accident. There must be strict law enforcement & ban for life.”

See more Nowadays there is no standard remains in flight. Educated or uneducated are behaving rudely with Airhostess and co passenger. This will endanger to Airplane & passenger. It might b possible for fatal accident. There must be strict law enforcement & ban for life. — Pramod (@pramod_vicky74) January 8, 2023

