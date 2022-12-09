Kathmandu: Nepal and India on Wednesday agreed to let the Mahakali river flow in its original course, officials here said.
They said the decision was taken during the Nepal-India Border Coordination Meeting in Dharchula of India’s Pithoragarh district, where both sides agreed to remove the temporary dam with wire mesh and let the river follow the natural course.
Earlier, there had been tension in the area after India built a temporary embankment, diverting the flow of the Mahakali river towards Nepal, they said.
Following the dispute over the construction of the embankment, Nepal sent a diplomatic note to India on Tuesday.
Foreign Ministry sources here confirmed that a diplomatic note was sent to India through the Indian Embassy here.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agenda. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
However, during Wednesday’s meeting between the security officials of both the countries, the Indian side agreed to remove the structure within ten days as per the request made by Nepal, Chief District Officer of Dharchula Dirgha Raj Upadhyaya said.
The Indian authorities have inspected the embankment area, sources said.
Chief District Officer of Darchula Dirgharaj Upadhyay, Dambar Bista of Armed Police Force Darchula, Tarkaraj Pandey of Nepal Police and Karan Singh Dhami, acting Chief of Mahakali River Control Project represented Nepal and DM Reena Joshi, and SDM Dibesh Munni represented the Indian side during the meeting.
Four Nepalese sustained injuries when people from the Indian side allegedly pelted stones on Sunday following a protest by the local people of Khalanga of Darchula against the construction of the embankment, according to the police.
Also read | Good civil-military relations enable country’s devp: Arunachal Guv
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Nepal, India agree to let Mahakali river flow in its original course
- Mizoram: Substance abuse among school students on rise, study finds
- FIFA World Cup 2022: Quarterfinal schedule Friday, December 9
- Documentary on K-pop group NCT Dream to release in India
- LPG connections up to 32.5 crore, says Union minister Puri
- India concerned over deterioration of global food security by Ukraine war