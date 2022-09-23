India's new envoy to Bangladesh arrives in Dhaka to take charge

Dhaka: Newly-appointed Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Pranay Kumar Verma has arrived here to take charge as the country’s envoy.
Under the diplomatic protocol, Verma, a 1994-batch Indian Foreign Service officer, would formally assume his new assignment after submitting his credentials to President M Abdul Hamid.
He arrived in Dhaka late Wednesday, an Indian High Commission official said.
Prior to his appointment in Dhaka, Verma served as Indian ambassador to Vietnam while he previously served in different capacities at Indian missions in Hong Kong, San Francisco, Beijing, Kathmandu and Washington.
The new High Commissioner has also served as the joint secretary of the East Asia Division at the Ministry of External Affairs in New Delhi.
Verma, a mechanical engineer by academic background, also served as a joint secretary for external relations at the Department of Atomic Energy.
