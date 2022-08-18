16 killed, 36 missing in flash flooding in China's Qinghai

Beijing: At least sixteen people were killed and 36 others remained missing after a flash flood hit a county in China‘s northwest Qinghai province on Thursday, local authorities said.
The flood hit Datong Hui and Tu Autonomous County, state-run Xinhua news agency quoted the local emergency management department as saying.
The department said it received a report on the disaster from Xining city, which administers the county, at around 7 am.
The province promptly launched a provincial level-II emergency response for control and rescue work.
Level-II is the second most severe response in a four-tier disaster control emergency response system.
