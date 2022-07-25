China successfully launches first lab module for its space station

Beijing: China on Sunday successfully launched the first lab module of its under-construction space station.

The Long March-5B Y3 carrier rocket, carrying Wentian, blasted off from the Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site on the coast of the southern island province of Hainan, according to the China Manned Space Agency.

See more A #longMarch5BY3 carrier #rocket carrying #Wentian, the 1st lab module of #ChinaSpaceStation, blasted off this afternoon from the Wenchang Space Launch Site. Wentian will function both as a backup of the core module of China's space station &as a powerful sci experiment platform. pic.twitter.com/Ygs44VTJdO — Ambassador Deng Xijun (@China2ASEAN) July 24, 2022

The new module will function both as a backup of the core module and as a powerful scientific experiment platform in the Tiangong space station currently being built by the country.

China is on the track to complete the construction of its space station as it successfully launched the first lab module, state-run People’s Daily reported.

