Silchar: A woman of Tripura‘s Belonia area, who went missing on Sunday, was found hanging from a tree in Bangladesh on Monday. Arati Rani Das’ body was handed over to her family by the Bangladesh authorities on Tuesday after necessary legal procedure.

Sources said Arati, who, as per a section of local residents, had some mental problems, went missing from her native place Ramthakur Para, Belonia, in south Tripura district on Sunday. Her family lodged a missing person complaint with Belonia police station.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

On Monday, she was found hanging from a tree on the bank of Muhuri river in Dublar Chan under Parshuram police station in Bangladesh’s Feni district.

The body was handed over by the Bangladesh authorities to her family at Muhuri Ghat Border Customs Trade Centre on Tuesday after post-mortem examination and other necessary legal procedure. The area (Dublar Chan) where Arati’s body was found is about 4 km from her house, the sources said.

S. Bardhan, officer in-charge at Belonia police station, told reporters that the officer in-charge of Parshuram police station in Bangladesh, Md. Saiful Islam, informed him about the body around 9 am on Monday. Arati, as per information from Islam, was found hanging from a tree with her saree tied around her neck, Bardhan said.

Arati’s family members suspected foul play in the incident and have sought a probe. A section of local residents of Ramthakur Para, Belonia, however, claimed Arati was bit mentally unstable and she committed suicide.

Parshuram police station’s officer in-charge Md. Saiful Islam told the media that the police, after recovering the body, informed Belonia police and sent the body to a hospital in Feni for autopsy.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Around 11 am on Tuesday morning, the body was handed over to her family in the presence of Border Security Force (BSF) and Border Guards Bangladesh (BGB) personnel and Belonia women police officials. An investigation is on to ascertain the circumstances and reasons related to the death, Islam said.

On being contacted, Md. Saiful Islam told EastMojo on Wednesday that the deceased was 55 years old and her body was found in Dubla Chan area of Bangladesh. Her body was handed over to her son Ripon Das on Tuesday, he said.

Also read: Tripura: Women protestors heckle BJP leader, teargas fired, cops injured

Trending Stories









