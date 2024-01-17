National School Band contest on January 21-22

Guwahati: The Ministry of Education in collaboration with the Ministry of Defence will be organising a National School Band Competition at an All-India level for Republic Day Celebrations 2024 from January 21-22 at the National Stadium in Delhi.
Hundreds of schools have been participating annually since 2017 when it was introduced. The competition will be organised at three levels -state/UT level, zonal and National.
All levels will include four categories namely Brass Band Girls, Brass Band Boys, Pipe Band Girls, and Pipe Band Boys.
State and zonal level competitions were conducted earlier. Out of 73 schools which participated at the zonal level, four teams qualified from each Zone (Eastern Zone, Western Zone, Southern Zone, Northern Zone). A total of 16 band teams will participate in the National Level Band Competition at National Stadium, New Delhi.
At the National level, the winner teams in each category will be given cash prize, a trophy, as well as certificates.
State Level Band Competition was held at Guards Ground on 6th November, 2023, where West Point Sr. Sec. School, Boys category (Brass Band) secured first and was selected for Zonal Level Band Competition, held at Bhubaneswar, Odisha, where they secured first position.
