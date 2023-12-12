Shortage of contraceptives in India? Health ministry dismisses allegations

Media reports suggesting disruptions in India’s family planning due to alleged contraceptive procurement failure by CMSS are unfounded, according to the health ministry.

The CMSS, headquartered in New Delhi and operating as an autonomous body and central procurement agency under the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, is responsible for sourcing condoms for the National Family Planning Programme and National AIDS Control Programme.

In May 2023, CMSS procured 5.88 crore condoms for the Family Planning Programme, and the current condom stock is deemed sufficient to meet requirements, sources said.

Presently, the National AIDS Control Organisation (NACO) is receiving 75% of its condom supplies at no cost from M/s HLL Lifecare Ltd. Additionally, plans are underway to secure the remaining 25% for the fiscal year 2023-24 through CMSS based on recent approvals. The NACO’s demand is being fulfilled with an order of 66 million condoms from M/s HLL Lifecare Ltd., and there is no shortfall reported due to any delay in CMSS procurement.

According to the health ministry, CMSS has already published tenders in the current financial year for procurement of different varieties of condoms and these tenders are on their way to be finalised.

It is important to emphasise that there is no reason for apprehension, as the Union Health Ministry is actively monitoring the situation. Weekly review meetings are being conducted to oversee the tendering process and the supply status of medicines and medical items procured by CMSS for various programmes under the Ministry.

