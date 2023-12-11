Should a senior citizen's pension be measured in a coffee cup?

Nguvu Change Leader Suparna Dasgupta Roy’s petition is calling for an increase in the National Old Age Pension, which presently varies from Rs 200 to Rs 500.
The ‘India Ageing Report 2023,’ released by the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) India, foresees a twofold rise in India’s elderly population by 2050. The figure is projected to escalate from 149 million in 2022 to 347 million in 2050, surpassing the count of children in the country. Despite the expanding population of senior citizens, especially those below the poverty line, the plea for augmented benefits under the National Social Assistance Schemes remains unaddressed.
The Indira Gandhi National Old Age Pension Scheme last experienced an increase in 2012, when the Disability Pension was raised from Rs 200 to Rs 300. Even a parliamentary panel underscored in its March 2023 report that the pension ranging from Rs 200 to Rs 500 under the NSAP scheme is considered “not acceptable at all.” Nonetheless, the government has not taken any steps in this regard so far.
“How can a senior citizen subsist on this meager amount with dignity and comfort? In our country, where affluent people are spending a minimum of Rs 200 to enjoy a cup of Starbucks coffee, should senior citizen’s monthly pensions be measured by a cup of coffee? This requires immediate and decisive intervention from the government,” states Nguvu Change Leader Suparna Dasgupta Roy.
Originating from West Bengal, Suparna has launched an online petition, urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, and the Women and Child Development and Social Welfare Minister of the state, Shashi Panja, to amplify the monthly pension for senior citizens. The movement is gaining momentum, with an increasing number of individuals signing the petition to advocate for an increase up to Rs 7,500.
As per a PIB statement from July 2023, states and union territories were adding top-up amounts ranging from Rs. 50/- to Rs. 3,000/- per month per beneficiary under the Indira Gandhi National Old Age Pension Scheme. However, the experiences of senior citizens show that bureaucratic red tape often hampers the disbursement.
“Our elderly parents and relatives deserve a life of dignity. They spent all their lives contributing to nation-building and fostering responsible citizens from among the younger generations. It is our collective responsibility to ensure they feel empowered until their last breath,” adds Suparna.
