Indian Railway leads in Capex spending at 46.6%

Guwahati: The Indian Railways is leading the way in terms of capital expenditure (capex) spending, with 46.6% of the total capex budget allocated to the railways. Highways is in second place, with 46.4% of the capex budget. This is in line with the central government’s plans to prioritize spending on infrastructure.

The Railway Ministry has spent around Rs 1.13 trillion (46.6%) of the capex target of approximately Rs. 2.44 trillion. Most of the spending is made on improving ease of movement and providing a safer rail network, an official release said.

Another focus of spending is the long-term infra projects like high-speed trains, freight corridors and modernization of trains and stations. Railways, it informed, is also speeding up its electrification works, aiming to make the entire network electric by this year. Laying of new tracks and doubling of tracks is expected to go up in current financial year.

Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) incurred a total of 48.21% of capex for capacity augmentation works. 47.85% spending has been done for laying of new lines and 51.93% for doubling works.

To enhance safety related works, 59.84% has been spent for construction of new ROB’s/RUB’s and 74.90% for bridge related works. Capex of 57.58% has been spent for purchasing and upgrading of machinery and plant in different workshop and depots under NFR.

Capex is used to create assets like infrastructure and has a multiplier effect on the economy, creating demand, income and employment. The central government had increased the capex target by 13.4% in financial year 2024 over the revised target of about Rs. 6.46 trillion in financial year 2023.

