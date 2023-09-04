Teachers’ Day is celebrated to convey gratitude to the teachers who have nurtured us with love and dedication.

They play a very vital role in every student’s life. A good teacher can ignite the imagination, inspire hope and instil a love for learning in a child.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

In India, Teachers’ Day is celebrated annually on September 5 to mark the birthday of the country’s former President, scholar, and philosopher, Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, who was born on this day in 1888.

Once Dr Radhakrishnan said, “Instead of celebrating my birthday, it would be my proud privilege if September 5 is observed as Teachers’ Day.”

Ever since then, the day is celebrated as Teacher’s Day across schools, colleges, universities and educational institutions.

Happy Teachers’ Day Wishes 2023

Happy teacher’s day. We can never thank you enough for your dedication, wisdom, and responsibility.

Happy Teachers’ Day to all the amazing teachers of the world!

Thank you for teaching me with kindness, dear teacher. Happy Teachers’ Day!

Happy teachers’ day! It has been an honour to get to learn so many things from you; thanks for inspiring me!

Dear teacher, without your guidance and wisdom, I wouldn’t be where I am right now! Thank you and Happy Teachers Day!

Happy Teachers’ Day to you! Your wisdom, dedication, and kindness will always lead us to the right path and inspire us to be better human beings.

Dear teacher, Wishing you a happy Teachers’ Day. Thank you for being the guiding light and for inspiring me to do well in my studies. You are the best teacher.

“A good teacher is a way to success. I was lucky enough to meet you. You have been such a wonderful friend and my biggest support, and I can’t be more grateful to you. Happy Teachers’ Day!”

“Teaching is one profession that creates all other professions. Thank you for helping me become the person I am today. Happy Teachers’ Day!”

“Being your student is truly a blessing. I’ve learned so much from you. You are, hands down, the best teacher and an amazing person. Thank you for everything you do for all of your students. Happy Teachers’ Day!”

“Today I celebrate you for being selfless, devoted, hardworking, and the wisest person in the classroom. I am grateful to be your student. Happy Teachers’ Day!”

“Everyone needs a push and start in life. And for me, it was from my favourite teacher. Happy Teachers’ Day”

“I have so much gratitude for you, ma’am. You are a role model for all of your students. Thank you for making us wiser each and every day. Happy Teachers’ Day!”

“To my dearest Teacher, for your patience and caring, for your kind words and sharing. I just want to say thank you.”

Happy Teachers’ Day Quotes 2023

“Teaching is a very noble profession that shapes the character, calibre, and future of an individual. If the people remember me as a good teacher that will be the biggest honour for me.” – APJ Abdul Kalam

“Those who educate children well are more to be honoured than they who produce them; for these only gave them life, those the art of living well.”- Aristotle

“Let us remember: One book, one pen, one child, and one teacher can change the world.” – Malala Yousafzai

“It is the supreme art of the teacher to awaken joy in creative expression & knowledge.” – Albert Einstein

“Education is the manifestation of perfection already in man.” – Swami Vivekananda

“I have always felt that the true text-book for the pupil is his teacher.” – Mahatma Gandhi

“The true teachers are those who help us think for ourselves.” – Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan

“Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world.” – Nelson Mandela

“The mediocre teacher tells. The good teacher explains. The superior teacher demonstrates. The great teacher inspires.” – William Arthur Ward

“One good teacher in a lifetime may sometimes change a delinquent into a solid citizen.” – Philip Wylie

Education is not the filling of a pail, but the lighting of a fire.” -William Butler Yeats

“Good teaching is more a giving of right questions than a giving of right answers.” – Josef Albers

Happy Teachers’ Day Images 2023

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









