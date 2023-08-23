NASA chief congratulates India & ISRO as Chandrayaan-3 lands on the Moon

Washington: NASA Administrator Bill Nelson on Wednesday congratulated India on being the 4th country to successfully soft-land a spacecraft on the Moon and said the US space agency was glad to be India’s “partner” on this mission.
India’s Chandrayaan-3 became the first space mission to land near the south pole of the Moon. The attempt comes days after Russia’s unmanned Luna-25 spacecraft spun out of control and crashed into the Moon.
“Congratulations @isro on your successful Chandrayaan-3 lunar South Pole landing! And congratulations to #India on being the 4th country to successfully soft-land a spacecraft on the Moon. We’re glad to be your partner on this mission!” Nelson posted on X.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
India’s third Moon mission Chandrayaan-3 touched down on the lunar south pole at 6.04 pm after a flawless 41-day voyage.
With this touchdown on the Moon in its second attempt in four years, India has become the fourth country to master the technology of soft-landing on the lunar surface after the US, China and the erstwhile Soviet Union.
Also Read | India over the Moon as ISRO scripts history
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Is lab-grown meat better for the environment?
- NASA chief congratulates India & ISRO as Chandrayaan-3 lands on the Moon
- Assam govt staffers conclude two-day stir against NPS
- How do social media algorithms warp the way people learn from each other?
- Manipur: Ukhrul to host the 30th NSF conference from August 24
- India over the Moon as ISRO scripts history