'Missile to music', women have achieved so much: President Murmu

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Monday hailed ‘Nari Shakti’ and said women have scaled great heights in various fields ranging from “missile to music” by overcoming several odds.
She was speaking at an event held by the Army Wives Welfare Association (AWWA) at the Manekshaw Centre here.
“I extend my gratitude to all ‘Veer Naris’ for their contribution and praise the efforts of the AWWA,” the president said.
During the event, an entrepreneur married to an army man and a teacher from Jharkhand, who is a ‘Veer Nari’, narrated gritty and painful tales of their lives, and how they surmounted the odds with their determination and spirit of resilience.
“We heard painful stories of two women, we should rather say, two stories of grit and determination today…it sent chills down the spine,” Murmu said. That’s why it is called Nari Shakti, she asserted.
There is an old saying that behind every successful man, there is a woman, but, today it should be instead said that “beside every successful man, there is a woman”, President Murmu said.
In her address, the president hailed ‘Nari Shakti’ and underlined the contributions made by women in the progress of society and the nation at large.
“From missiles to music, women have achieved great heights, facing and overcoming all odds,” she said.
AWWA president Archana Pande, in her address, hailed Murmu for her accomplishments and said that the president herself “exemplified ‘Nari Shakti'”.
Before attending the event, President Murmu was given a tour of various stalls put up by members of the association which promotes self-reliance, entrepreneurship among women to empower them.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
Sudesh Dhankhar, wife of Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, and Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture Meenakashi Lekhi also attended the event.
Also Read | Taliban’s war on women in Afghanistan must be formally recognized as gender apartheid
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- ‘Missile to music’, women have achieved so much: President Murmu
- Heavy rainfall, thunderstorms expected in NE
- Sing for peace: How artists found common ground in Mizoram to help Manipur
- How Vladimir Putin has changed Russia in over two decades: Study
- Meghalaya: 2 arrested in WGH, heroin seized
- Is rising methane signalling ‘termination-level transition’ of global climate?