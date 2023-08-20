India logs 51 fresh Covid cases

New Delhi: India saw a single-day rise of 51 new coronavirus infections while the active caseload stood at 1,468, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.
The death toll was recorded at 5,31,925, according to the data updated at 8 am.
The country’s Covid case tally is 4.49 crore (4,49,96,599), it said.
The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has increased to 4,44,63,206, and the national recovery rate stands at 98.81 per cent, the health ministry said.
The case fatality rate stands at 1.18 per cent, it added.
According to the ministry’s website, 220.67 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far.
