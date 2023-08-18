ISRO releases images of the Moon captured by Chandrayaan-3's Lander

Bengaluru: On Friday, ISRO released a set of visuals of the Moon, captured by cameras positioned on the Lander Module of the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft. The images were taken after the separation of the Lander Module from the Propulsion Module of the spacecraft on Thursday. These images revealed craters on the Moon’s surface that were labeled in the photographs as ‘Fabry,’ ‘Giordano Bruno,’ and ‘Harkhebi J,’ as released by ISRO.
The country’s space agency shared these images captured by the Lander Position Detection Camera (LPDC) on August 15, as well as visuals from the Lander Imager (LI) Camera-1 on August 17, just after the separation of the Lander Module from the Propulsion Module.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
The Lander Module, which consists of the lander (Vikram) and the rover (Pragyan), is scheduled to be lowered into an orbit closer to the Moon’s surface on Friday. This operation is in preparation for a soft landing on the Lunar south pole, which is planned for August 23.
Also Read | How Shillong’s Shyamal Datta made it to top 100 in int’l portrait awards
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- ISRO releases images of the Moon captured by Chandrayaan-3’s Lander
- Manipur violence: NSCN-IM refutes selling of firearms to insurgents
- Divisive slogans like Tipraland only serve self-interest: Tripura CM
- How climate change is reshaping religious beliefs in India: Research
- Darjeeling tea industry in danger, requires govt help for revival: ITEA
- 50 fresh Covid cases in India