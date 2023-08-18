ISRO releases images of the Moon captured by Chandrayaan-3's Lander

Bengaluru: On Friday, ISRO released a set of visuals of the Moon, captured by cameras positioned on the Lander Module of the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft. The images were taken after the separation of the Lander Module from the Propulsion Module of the spacecraft on Thursday. These images revealed craters on the Moon’s surface that were labeled in the photographs as ‘Fabry,’ ‘Giordano Bruno,’ and ‘Harkhebi J,’ as released by ISRO.

The country’s space agency shared these images captured by the Lander Position Detection Camera (LPDC) on August 15, as well as visuals from the Lander Imager (LI) Camera-1 on August 17, just after the separation of the Lander Module from the Propulsion Module.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

Chandrayaan-3 Mission:



View from the Lander Imager (LI) Camera-1

on August 17, 2023

just after the separation of the Lander Module from the Propulsion Module #Chandrayaan_3 #Ch3 pic.twitter.com/abPIyEn1Ad — ISRO (@isro) August 18, 2023

The Lander Module, which consists of the lander (Vikram) and the rover (Pragyan), is scheduled to be lowered into an orbit closer to the Moon’s surface on Friday. This operation is in preparation for a soft landing on the Lunar south pole, which is planned for August 23.

Also Read | How Shillong’s Shyamal Datta made it to top 100 in int’l portrait awards

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









