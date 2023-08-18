50 fresh Covid cases in India

New Delhi: India on Friday recorded 50 fresh COVID-19 cases while the number of active cases increased marginally to 1,441 from 1,436 the previous day, according to Union health ministry data.
With the fresh cases, India’s COVID-19 tally has climbed to 4.49 crore (4,49,96,476). The death toll remained unchanged at 5,31,924, the data updated at 8 am stated.
The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has increased to 4,44,63,111. The national recovery rate stands at 98.81 per cent, according to the health ministry’s website.
The case fatality rate stands at 1.18 per cent.
According to the ministry’s website, 220.67 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered so far in the country.
