G20 Film Festival to open on Wednesday with Ray's 'Pather Panchali'

New Delhi: Satyajit Ray’s “Pather Panchali ” will be the opening film at the G20 Film Festival, aiming to celebrate and showcase the vibrant and collaborative partnership existing amongst the G20 and invited countries in the field of cinema.
Organised by the India International Centre (IIC) and G20 Secretariat of the Ministry of External Affairs, the festival will be inaugurated by veteran actor Victor Banerjee and G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant.
It will take place at IIC here from August 16 to September 2.
“In consonance with India’s presidency theme Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam (One Earth, One Family, One Future), seminal award-winning feature films mirror issues and concerns of each country, navigating questions of identity, engaging with memories, and social polity, among others,” K N Shrivastava, Director, IIC, said in a statement.
Sixteen international award-winning feature films, including “We are Still Here” from Australia, “Ana. Untitled” from Brazil, Japan’s “Aristocrats”, “Mezquite’s Heart” from Mexico and South Korea’s “Decision to Leave”, will be screened during the festival.
Many of the titles will be introduced by Ambassadors/High Commissioners of the G20 countries.
Entry to all the screenings is open to all and is free of charge. The screenings will be held at CD Deshmukh Auditorium at IIC.
